Samsung could soon launch a new pair of wireless earphones. According to rumors, we won’t see them at the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, alongside the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, we could see these new Samsung Galaxy Buds X launch this month.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds X are rumored to launch on July 22. This would mean that we could see these wireless earbuds launch alongside the new Galaxy Watch3, and it makes sense. We are less than two weeks away from this possible launch date, and the FCC has already certified the Galaxy Buds X. This certification provides certain details about the Buds X. It seems that they will measure approximately 26 x 15 x 14 mm and weight about 5G. They will also have a design that resembles a bean.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds X, are supposed to arrive with a $140 price tag, and it is also said that they will feature noise cancellation. Now, we will have to wait and see how they hold up to Apple’s AirPods Pro and other wireless earbud alternatives in the market.

Source GSM Arena

Via FCC