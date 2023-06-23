Samsung’s latest Pro wireless earbuds are excellent. They feature great audio drivers, and the sound quality has improved significantly over its predecessor, the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds. The earbuds usually retail for $230 on Amazon and at Samsung.com, but they’re now up to 51% off. The Gray color is available for as little as $113, the Violet for $117, and the White for only $121.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features active noise cancellation, and it can intelligently filter out loud noises around you. It works extremely well in practice, and I’ve used it multiple times on the train, buses, and on flights. It makes the journey so much more enjoyable, and it makes listening to music, playing games, and consuming content far more relaxing and entertaining.

The earbuds also feature Hi-Fi sound quality, and 360-degree audio for a more immersive surround sound experience. There are multiple tip sizes in the box, letting you customize the feel and comfort to your liking, and the HD voice technology makes it easy to make calls and chat with other members of your group.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can also automatically detect conversations and mute the audio and turn off active noise cancelation. It puts the earbuds in ambient mode, providing a seamless experience for making conversations and listening to the important details. That’s not all, the earbuds also feature IPX7 rating, meaning they can withstand water and sweat. They’re excellent workout earbuds, and they can help improve your performance by boosting your mood with your favorite tracks.

If you’re looking for other great earbuds, perhaps you might want to take a look at the slightly cheaper Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds. It has a lot in common with the Buds 2 Pro earbuds, and it’s currently available for just $70, down from $140. The Galaxy Buds Live might also be a great alternative if you want to save a bit of money and want to try out a different shape – which might fit better than traditional Galaxy earbuds. The Buds Live has a larger, bean-shaped ergonomic design that fits in your ear perfectly and seamlessly. It has ANC, AKG-tuned drivers, and up to 6 hours of battery life. It’s available for $65, down from $140.