samsung galaxy book pro silver

We start today’s deals with the latest Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Intel Evo Platform Laptop that’s currently getting a 14 percent discount, which leaves this notebook up for grabs at just $950. This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and $150 savings. And if you’re willing to spend a bit more, you can get more power under the hood, as the Intel Core i7 model with 16GB RAM is going for $1,150, and you get the same $150 discount.

Now, if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you can grab a new Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 laptop that’s getting a $250 discount, meaning you can grab one for $700. This laptop comes with a 13.3-inch FHD touch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage. And if that’s still too expensive for your taste, you can also grab a new HP 14-inch Laptop with an Intel Celeron with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that’s going for $190 after a $30 discount. However, these last two deals will only be available until 11:59 pm.

    Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Intel Core i5

    Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Intel Core i7

    Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 Laptop

Now, if you get a new laptop, you may also want to get a new LG 29-inch UltraWide WFHD IPS HDR 10 monitor to go with it, and it’s a great moment to get one, as it’s currently selling for $180.65 after receiving a 28 percent discount that translates to $69 savings.

You can also clear up some space from your desk with the HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand that will hold up to 32-inch monitors. You can get one for just $53 after a $7 discount. And suppose you’re interested in a new gaming keyboard. In that case, you can get the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that’s now going for $148 with $42 savings, or get the Corsair K65 RGB MINI 60 percent mechanical keyboard for $100 with $10 savings.

    LG 29-inch UltraWide WFHD IPS HDR10 Monitor

    HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand

    Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard




