Finding a smartphone with a removable battery in the market is a bit complicated. However, Samsung is getting ready to give us a new budget phone with a removal battery. Bluetooth has approved this device, and it will make part of Samsung’s Core brand, as its certificate reveals that it will be known as the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core.

Samsung’s new SM-A013F model will now be called the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core. The device is now part of Samsung’s Core branding, where we can also find phones such as the Galaxy J2 Core and the Galaxy A2 Core. These phones are relevant because they all include removable batteries. The Galaxy A01 Core is supposed to include Dual-SIM capabilities, and it will have a MediaTek MT6739WW SoC with 1GB RAM and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone is also supposed to run on a Go Edition of Android 10, which means a simpler edition designed for devices with less than 2GB RAM.

Source SamMobile

You May Also Like
All the PlayStation 5 games and accessories announced by Sony so far
Spider-Man Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil Village, NBA 2K21, and more. Here’s the full list of PlayStation 5 games:
ASUS ZenFone 6 Edition 30
ASUS Zenfone 7 is coming soon as it appears on Geekbench
The phone could be launched in July.
Watch face animations on your Wear OS smartwatch will now look smoother
With hardware acceleration, the watch face you apply on your smartwatch will render at a higher frame rate, which means smoother transitions and animations.