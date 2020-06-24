Finding a smartphone with a removable battery in the market is a bit complicated. However, Samsung is getting ready to give us a new budget phone with a removal battery. Bluetooth has approved this device, and it will make part of Samsung’s Core brand, as its certificate reveals that it will be known as the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core.

Samsung’s new SM-A013F model will now be called the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core. The device is now part of Samsung’s Core branding, where we can also find phones such as the Galaxy J2 Core and the Galaxy A2 Core. These phones are relevant because they all include removable batteries. The Galaxy A01 Core is supposed to include Dual-SIM capabilities, and it will have a MediaTek MT6739WW SoC with 1GB RAM and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone is also supposed to run on a Go Edition of Android 10, which means a simpler edition designed for devices with less than 2GB RAM.

Source SamMobile