You can currently get a smart TV for as low as $518. The Samsung FRAME QLED LS03 Series is currently selling for $800 over at Woot if you go for the 50-inch model. The next option starts at $1,080 for the 55-inch variant, and you can get Samsung’s 75-inch variant for $1,950. Now, all of these are refurbished products, so consider that when you make your decision.

If you want a new Smart TV, the Sony X750H 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV starts at $800 on its 55-inch model, or grab the 65-inch variant for $698. Finally, if you want to spend a bit more, you can also get the TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV that’s getting a $201.99 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $998.

Suppose you’re looking to get Smart Light Bulbs; TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Light Bulb is currently selling for $15 after a $7 discount. The first $5 savings are reflected on the product’s landing page, and you get an extra $2 discount when you click the add-on coupon. If you’re ok with color-changing light bulbs that aren’t smart, yet they will change color with a remote, you can get two Govee RGB Color Changing Light Bulbs for $10 with $7 savings when you add promo code 9P5RVDXO at checkout. Or get the app-controlled version for $22 with $4 savings. And since we’re already talking about illumination and Govee products, we can also add the Govee Led Floor Lamp, which can be yours for $29 with $9 savings when you add promo code QRV968JJ at checkout.

You can also score savings on a couple of juicers from Woot and Amazon. First, the Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Horizontal Juicer sells for $80, with $70 savings. And the Juicer Machines AMZCHEF Slow Juicer is getting a $79.91 discount, leaving it available at just $60 with the on-page coupon. Just remember that the Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Horizontal Juicer will only be on sale today or until sold out.

