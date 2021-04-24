We have found more amazing deals over at Amazon.com. This time, we start with the Samsung Class Crystal UHD TU9000 Series that’s currently getting a $402 discount, leaving this 4K smart TV with Alexa for $1,798, without expert installation. This smart TV comes with the Crystal Processor 4K, which will transform everything you watch into 4K content. The Sony X900H 75-inch is also on sale and getting a similar discount. You can get yours for $1,598 after it received a $401.99 discount.

However, you can also score a large display without having to break the bank. The Hisense 50-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K UHD Smart TV is currently getting a $70 discount so that you can get yours for $360. And if you want a 55-inch model. You can get the Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD for the same price and with the same $70 savings. But if you’re ok with a 32-inch model, you can get a TCL Roku Smart TV for $148 with $31.99 savings.

Now, complete an amazing media experience with the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar & Wireless Subwoofer that’s currently selling for $400 after a $99 discount. A more affordable option comes as the Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater Surround Sound Bar that’s up for grabs at $246.40 with $44 savings. Or go for the Polk Audio MagniFi Max Home that’s now going for $380, down from its usual $499 price tag. You can also check out one of our previous posts, which includes several smart speakers and smart displays on sale.