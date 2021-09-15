We start today’s deals with some pretty interesting gaming laptops, starting with the Razer Book 13 Laptop that is now available for $1,350 on its most powerful package. The Book 13 is currently getting a 21 percent discount that translates to $350 savings. It features a 13.4-inch FHD+Touch display, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, an Intel Core i7 processor, and you also get a dedicated HDMI port, as well as Thunderbolt 4 and more.

It comes in a slim and sleek CNC aluminum unibody design, plus its Vapor Chamber Cooling System will allow you to play your favorite games without having to worry too much about the temperature of your laptop. You can also get it with 256GB storage for $1,499 after a $101 discount, but this also means that you would have to pay more for less storage space.

The Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop is also on sale. It is currently getting a $301.99 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $1,198. This laptop features an Intel Core i7 processor, a 15.6-inch FHD 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU.

And if you want a more affordable option, you can also choose the Mytrix Nitro 5 by Acer that comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rates, the GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and an Intel Core i5 processor that now sells for $975 after a $75 discount. Or go for the 1TB storage NVMe SSD option that also packs a 1TB HDD that goes for $1,100 with $60 savings.

Razer Blade 15 Packs a larger canvas and Nvidia GeForce graphics for a great gaming experience. View at Amazon

If you’re looking for a new monitor, you can also check out the Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 32-Inch WQHD that’s available for $700 after a $100 discount. This option features a curved display with 240Hz refresh rates. However, more affordable options are on sale, starting with the Sceptre IPS 24-inch LED Gaming Monitor that’s up for grabs at $170 with 15 percent savings. And if you want to go all out, consider checking out the Alienware 360Hz Gaming Monitor that comes with a 24.5-inch FHD display for $613 after a $69.94 discount.

You can also check out the NTENSE Xtreme Gaming Riser desk in White that’s available for $206.40 after a 31 percent discount. And you can also check out the HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand Monitor Desk Mount or Quarx’s Dual Monitor Stand that are now selling for $28 and $100, respectively. The first option will let you save 15 percent of your purchase, while the second one is getting a massive 60 percent discount that means more than $150 savings for you.