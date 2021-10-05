We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of gaming laptops, starting with the Razer Book 13 Laptop that’s currently getting a 19 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for just $1,300. This device features a 13.4-inch FHD+ touch display, an Intel Core i6 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes in Mercury White, meaning that it will definitely be a looker. And if you want more storage space, you can grab the 512GB model for $1,500 after a $200 discount.

If you have a more expensive taste, you can also consider picking up the Alienware m15 R4 RTX 3070 gaming laptop. It comes with a Full HD 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and, you guessed it, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 graphics card for $2,180 after receiving a $219.99 discount.

And if you’re not that into gaming, and you just want a new laptop to get your work done, then you can consider checking out the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 that features a 13-inch FHD touch display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage for $300 after a $130 discount. However, this last deal will be gone at midnight, so you may want to hurry.

You will also find deals on several great gaming keyboards. First up, the Corsair K70 RGB TKL, which comes with Cherry MX Speed key switches, a durable aluminum frame, a detachable USB-C cable, and per-key RGB LED backlighting for just $120 after a $20 discount. A more affordable option comes as the ROCCAT Vulcan 120 AIMO. It features tactile mechanical Titan switches, an anodized aluminum top plate, and detachable palm rest for $100 after receiving a 38 percent discount that translates to $60 savings.

And suppose you want to go all out on a more compact gaming keyboard. In that case, you can check out the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that is available for $150 after receiving a $30 discount. Other deals include Crucial and Kingston NVMe Internal SSD, in case you’re interested in acquiring one.




