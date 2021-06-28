We keep on getting amazing deals on gaming laptops. We start today with the Razer Book 13 laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage for $1,499 after receiving a $100.99 discount. In addition, it comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics. If you feel like you need extra storage space, you can get a 1TB external Seagate Firecuda Gaming SSD bundled with your laptop for $1,712.16 after a $167.82 discount, which translates to 8 percent savings.

The Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop is also on sale, and you can grab one for just $1,141 after receiving a $359 discount. This notebook includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. And the MSI GL65 Leopard is getting a 15 percent discount, which translates to $301.39 savings so that you can grab one for $1,699. This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

    Razer Book 13 Laptop

    Razer Blade 15

    MSI GL65 Leopard

And since we’re talking about Intel-powered laptops, we can also mention some Intel-powered Macs. First, the previous version, 13-inch MacBook Pro, is currently getting $300, meaning you can get one for $1,199. However, this deal gets better for students, as you can grab one with $500 savings, leaving the Intel Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage for $999. Just remember to join B&H EDU Advantage to get better savings. And if you’re looking for an Intel-powered Mac mini, you can get the Intel Core i3 variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $529 after receiving a $270 discount.

    Intel 13-inch MacBook Pro

    Intel Mac mini

You can also grab an Intel processor for your build project. For example, the Intel Core i7 is getting a 19 percent discount, meaning you can grab one for $313 after a $74 discount. The Intel Core i3 is also on sale, and you can grab one for $110 with $19 savings. And if you’re in the market for a new Blue Yeti Nano Professional Condenser USB Microphone, you can get one for $80 after receiving a $20 discount.

    Intel Core i7

    Intel Core i3

    Blue Yeti Nano

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

