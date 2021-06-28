We keep on getting amazing deals on gaming laptops. We start today with the Razer Book 13 laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage for $1,499 after receiving a $100.99 discount. In addition, it comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics. If you feel like you need extra storage space, you can get a 1TB external Seagate Firecuda Gaming SSD bundled with your laptop for $1,712.16 after a $167.82 discount, which translates to 8 percent savings.

The Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop is also on sale, and you can grab one for just $1,141 after receiving a $359 discount. This notebook includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. And the MSI GL65 Leopard is getting a 15 percent discount, which translates to $301.39 savings so that you can grab one for $1,699. This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

    Razer Book 13 Laptop

    Razer Blade 15

    MSI GL65 Leopard

And since we’re talking about Intel-powered laptops, we can also mention some Intel-powered Macs. First, the previous version, 13-inch MacBook Pro, is currently getting $300, meaning you can get one for $1,199. However, this deal gets better for students, as you can grab one with $500 savings, leaving the Intel Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage for $999. Just remember to join B&H EDU Advantage to get better savings. And if you’re looking for an Intel-powered Mac mini, you can get the Intel Core i3 variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $529 after receiving a $270 discount.

    Intel 13-inch MacBook Pro

    Intel Mac mini

You can also grab an Intel processor for your build project. For example, the Intel Core i7 is getting a 19 percent discount, meaning you can grab one for $313 after a $74 discount. The Intel Core i3 is also on sale, and you can grab one for $110 with $19 savings. And if you’re in the market for a new Blue Yeti Nano Professional Condenser USB Microphone, you can get one for $80 after receiving a $20 discount.

    Intel Core i7

    Intel Core i3

    Blue Yeti Nano

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
windows-11-android-apps-support
Why would you want Android apps on Windows 11?
Android apps on Windows 11 sounds like a really great idea, but I can’t really think of any Android apps that I don’t already have better equivalents for on Windows. What Android apps would you really want to run on Windows?
Macs demand
M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini and iMac are currently on sale
Today’s best Mac deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find the latest MacBook Pro and more Apple Silicon powered devices
Windows 11 Wallpaper
Windows 11: Cortana goes to the back burner; will require internet to setup
Windows 11 Home edition will require an internet connection and a Microsoft account to complete the setup.