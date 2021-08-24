We start today’s deals with the Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop that’s currently getting a 23 percent discount. This 2020 model features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage space, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, and a 15.6-inch FHD 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You can pick one up for $1,162.14 and score $337 savings.

Now, if you’re not interested in gaming laptops, you can also get a new HP Envy 13 Laptop that is now selling for $900 after receiving a 14 percent discount, which translates to $150 savings for you. This laptop features a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. It runs on Windows 10 Home, and it also comes with a fingerprint reader and a camera kill switch for extra peace of mind.

Now, if you’re looking for more affordable options, or you just love Chromebooks, you can get the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Laptop for just $619, which represents 11 percent savings for you. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM. And if you want a more affordable option, you can get the new ASUS Laptop L210 that features an 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage for just $221 after an $18.98 discount.

Now, you can become more productive when you pair your new laptop with a larger display, so you may want to check out some of the monitors we’ve found on sale, starting with the LG 32-inch Ultragear QHD gaming monitor that’s now going for $297 after receiving a $103 discount. This monitor features 165Hz refresh rates, height adjustment, pivot adjustment, anti-glare coating, and more. The ASUS TUF Gaming 23.6-inch gaming monitor is also on sale, as you can get one for $179 with $10 savings. And you can also get them to fit better on your desk with the WALI Dual LCD Monitor Fully Adjustable Desk Mount Stand that’s now going for $19 Prime shipped.