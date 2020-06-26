We start today’s deals with the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. This 2019 version comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD and 1TB HHD storage space, and you can get it for $1,399.99 after a $200 discount.

Next up is Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage space. This Space Gray, Wi-Fi only version can be yours for $954.69 after a $394.31 discount. You can also go for the 64GB version, which is selling for $700 after a $99 discount, of $800 for the version with 256GB in storage space, which lets you save $149.

You can also find a huge variety of Garmin smartwatches on sale today. We get the Garmin Fenix 5S Plus which is selling for $500 after a $250 discount, the Garmin Instinct is available for $239, which lets you save $60.99. You can get the Garmin vivomore HR hybrid smartwatch in gold with a leather band for $217.79 after an $82.20 discount or the Garmin Forerunner 235 for $155.97 after a massive $174.02 discount. The least expensive option is the Garmin vivomore HR hybrid smartwatch in black. This last one can be yours for just $148.29, with $51.70 savings.

Next up is the Marshall Kilburn II portable Bluetooth speaker. This device is getting a $100 discount, so you can get yours for just $199.99 in its black color variant. The grey version is also on sale, but you can only save $72.93, meaning you’d have to pay $227.06 for this version.

Klipsch’s T5 True Wireless Earphones are also on sale. You can get a pair for just $89.99 after a $109 discount. This price is only available in the silver color variant, while the black ones are $10 more expensive, but they are also getting a great discount.

