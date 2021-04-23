You can currently get a new gaming laptop with up to $400 savings. If you head over to Amazon.com, you will find the Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020 selling for just $1,100 with a 27 percent discount, which translates into $40 savings. This powerful gaming notebook comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, a 15.6-inch FHD 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space.

The Alienware m15 R3 is also on sale. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB of storage space, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, and a $335.02 discount, meaning you can get yours for $1,315.

Now, if you’re getting a gaming laptop, you should also consider getting a new gaming monitor, and there are several options on sale for you to choose from. First, the Aver Predator 27-inch UHD display is getting a $200 discount, meaning you can get yours for $630. The Razer Raptor 27-inch Gaming Monitor is currently $100 off, which leaves it available for $600. However, there are more affordable options. The Samsung 24-Inch curved gaming monitor is getting a $70 discount so that you can get yours for $180.

You should also consider getting a new Walker Edison Wright Modern X Leg Glass Top Corner Gaming Desk to place your new laptop and monitor for countless hours of intense gaming. It is currently selling for $95.40 with $17.92 savings. You can also grab a Corsair gaming headset for $100 with $30 savings, or get the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones starting at $145 over at Woot.com. And since we’re already in gaming territory, we must also mention the Razer Raion Fightpad for PS4, PS5 that’s currently selling for $60 after a $40 discount.