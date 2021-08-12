We start today’s deals with the 2020 model of the Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop that’s currently getting a 22 percent discount, which will get you $333 savings. This means that you can get this notebook with a 15.6-inch FHD Display with 120Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics for $1,167.

Now, if you’re looking for mower power, you can also get a new Alienware Area 51M Gaming Laptop that’s now available for $2,280 after receiving a massive $620 discount. This laptop comes with a huge 17.3-inch 3ms FHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16TB RAM, 1TB storage, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB GDDR6 graphics.

Suppose you’re looking for something a bit more affordable. In that case, you can consider getting a new Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop that’s getting a 14 percent discount, meaning you can get one for $1,286. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. If that’s still not within your budget, you can also consider the 2019 Lenovo IdeaPad L340 that an Intel Core i5 processor powers. You also get 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics, and a $320 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $849.

Now, if you grab a new Razer gaming laptop, you can also consider getting a larger canvas to enjoy a better gaming experience. You can currently get the 27-inch LG Ultragear QHD IPS gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rates for just $296.04 after getting a 26 percent discount, which translates to $103.95. LG’s 27-inch Ultragear QHD Nano IPS 1ms NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor is also on sale, and you can get one for $377 with $123 savings. And if you want to go all out, you can get the 32-inch LG Ultragear QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor for $547 with $53 savings. Now, if you just want a larger display for work, you can check out the LG 43-inch Class UHD IPS Display with USB Type-C and HDR10 that’s getting a $141 discount, meaning you can get yours for $559.