You can currently get your hands on a new Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage for $1,170 after getting a 22 percent discount, which translates to $329.99 savings. You also get a 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rates and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. However, if you’re willing to pay $1,591.29, you can get the 512GB storage variant with, a 144Hz refresh rate display, the NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU, and $208.70 savings.

Another option for you to consider is the Prometheus XVII Covert Gamer QHD 165Hz Gaming Laptop PC which comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, a 17.3-inch calibrated display, 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM for $1,800 after receiving a $300 discount. Or head over to Best Buy, where you will find the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Laptop getting an $80 discount, meaning you can grab one for $619. This will get you a new laptop with an Intel Evo Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. And if you buy a new laptop, you should also get a larger monitor to improve productivity. For example, you can grab the Dell 27-inch UltraSharp 4K IPS monitor for just $556, down from its regular $850 price tag.

You can also improve your gaming experience by upgrading your audio setup. You can do so with the Klipsch RP-600M that are now available for $377 after getting a $172 discount. These speakers are available for this price on their Ebony and Walnut color options, while the Piano Black variant is up for grabs at $479, which is still better than paying their regular $549 price tag. Another great option comes as the Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio that’s currently available for $148 after a $52 discount. And if you’re looking for a stand for your laptop, you can also consider getting a Griffin Elevator Desktop Stand for Laptops for $30 with $10.74 savings.