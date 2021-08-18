We have a vast selection of gaming mice available at Amazon.com, and the best part is that they’re all on sale. First up, we have the Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse that’s currently getting a 21 percent discount, meaning that you can get one for $119.01 which means $30.98 savings for you. Now, this mouse will get you 100 hours of battery life and 11 programable buttons. Now, you can also get this device with a charging dock for $138.63 with $31.36 savings.

If you’re looking for more Razer options, you can also opt for the Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for the $109.29 that’s currently getting a 16 percent discount that translates to 20.70 savings. This option will get you 70 hours of playtime, and it features eight programable buttons. The Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed is also on sale. You get 25 percent savings, which translates to $15 savings, meaning you can get one for $45. Or check out the wired Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse that’s selling for $50, and you get $30 savings.

If you’re more interested in Logitech devices, we have found the Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse selling for $60 after receiving a $40 discount. This gaming mouse will give you a whopping 240 hours of battery life and 15 programmable buttons. However, the best option from Logitech is the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse that’s now selling for $120, down from its regular $150 price tag, meaning you get $30 savings. And if you want something not as flashy or as expensive, you can opt for the Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse that’s now available for $77.15 with $22.84 savings.

Other gaming mice options include the Corsair Nightsword RGB that features ten programmable buttons, and you won’t have to worry about battery life since this is a wired solution for your gaming sessions. You can also get a new ASUS ROG Keris Wireless Lightweight Gaming Mouse for $69.15 after receiving a $30.84 discount. This model will allow you to play for up to 78 hours and more.

Other deals feature the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch. It is currently getting a $19.99 discount, meaning you can get yours for just $80. And if you want to get a new NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD, you can check out the Crucial 500GB storage option that’s selling for $53 after receiving a $15 discount, or grab a new WD_BLACK 500GB SN750 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive for $55 with $18.62 savings.