HTC has been out of the flagship game for quite some time, and given the current financial status of its smartphone business, a return to its former glory (and moneymaking ways) seems far, far away. But as per a recent report emerging out of China, a high-end HTC phone is coming out in July this year.

MyDriver claims that a Snapdragon 865-powered flagship phone, complete with 5G support, will be released in just over a month from now. Not much is known about the rest of the specs, but the design will reportedly be inspired by the HTC U12+ that was launched two years ago.

But prior to launching its 5G flagship, HTC is also rumored to launch a 4G-only Desire 20 series mid-ranger next month. This is most likely the HTC Desire 20 Pro, whose schematics leaked last month revealing four cameras at the back and a punch-hole cutout on the front.

Source: MyDrivers

