The Privacy Friendly Librem 5 is now shipping (for cool people)
If you’re getting concerned about how much of your privacy is sucked up and used by the likes of Google, Apple, Facebook, etc., you probably should be. There are a lot of people out there who are getting sick of being taken advantage of by tech companies. The free (as in Freedom) open-source software community has been aware of the advantages of giving full control of technology software and hardware over to the users themselves and that’s what the Purism Librem 5 phone is all about.
It doesn’t run Android or iOS at all. It runs “Pure OS” which is a modified Linux distribution based on Gnome 3 and Debian. Purism has put a lot of work into making Pure OS capable of working both on their laptop computers and now on the Librem 5 smartphone.
The Librem 5 has been in development for years, and now the first batch is finally shipping for those who had pre-ordered it a long time ago. Now, this is the “Aspen” batch which means it’s still kind of a work in progress. These devices have: individually milled case, loose fit, varying alignment, unfinished switch caps (hand crafted). Later batches as described here will include case refinements and software refinements as the months progress.
Here’s a video of the first Librem 5 to come off the assembly line:
You can also check out some pictures of the Aspen version of the Librem 5: