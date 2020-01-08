The Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 Lite were announced a few days ago. This announcement confirmed the existence of the devices and many other rumors that focused on them. Unfortunately, Samsung didn’t give official prices for these smartphones, but new rumors could help us with that.

According to MySmarPrice, the Samsung Galaxy 10 Lite and Note 10 Lite will launch officially on February 25th in India. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 would arrive with a €599 ($667) in Europe, while the Galaxy S10 Lite would be a bit more expensive starting at €649 ($723). Yes, these devices include great specs, with a few cut corners to keep prices low. However, remember that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Series will be announced on February 11th in the United States, and the Galaxy Fold 2 is also supposed to be available from launch. Which device would you choose?

Source BGR

Via MySmartPrice