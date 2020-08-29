iPhone production
It seems that removing the power adapters and wired Earpods in the box of the new iPhone 12 won’t help Apple keep prices low. The latest report claims that we may see prices go up by at least $50.

According to the latest report from analysts at TrendForce, the new iPhone 12 models could be $50 to $100 more expensive than the iPhone 11 lineup. The entry-level 5.4-inch iPhone 12 could start anywhere from $699 to $749, the 12 Max would be placed between $799 and $849, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max could even reach a $1,199 price tag. A previous report claimed that Apple was going to stop including chargers and Earpods in these devices to keep the prices down. However, this report suggests that 5G isn’t going to make that possible.

