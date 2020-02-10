Up next
Author
Tags

We are expecting Apple to launch a new budget-friendly iPhone 9 in the upcoming months if the coronavirus doesn’t affect its production. We had already received rumors concerning the price of this new iPhone, and it matches the one we just received, so maybe it could be some sort of confirmation.

Fast Company has posted a report that talks about the iPhone 9. In this report, we see that this new iPhone could arrive with a $399 price tag, as we saw in earlier reports from Ming-Chi Kuo. This is the same starting price as the one we saw with the iPhone SE, which arrived in 2016. This new device is rumored to arrive with a design similar to the iPhone 8 and a Touch ID sensor in its Home button. However, it’s also supposed to include a more powerful A13 chip and 3GB RAM with a single camera in the back. We are also expecting 64GB and 128GB storage options and color variants that may include Space Gray, Silver, and Red.

Source MacRumors

Via Fast Company

You May Also Like

Check out the Motorola RAZR in blush gold (Gallery)

Originally only available in black, the company is now making the blush gold version official for the Motorola RAZR. Check it out!.
Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G will launch on February 24

It is safe to expect some new teasers or even official renders of the handset ahead of the official unveiling of Realme X50 Pro 5G.
Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 official renders reveal curved display and quad rear cameras

Ahead of the official unveiling, Xiaomi has released renders of the Mi 10. The handset will sport a quad rear camera setup and a curved display.