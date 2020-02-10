We are expecting Apple to launch a new budget-friendly iPhone 9 in the upcoming months if the coronavirus doesn’t affect its production. We had already received rumors concerning the price of this new iPhone, and it matches the one we just received, so maybe it could be some sort of confirmation.

Fast Company has posted a report that talks about the iPhone 9. In this report, we see that this new iPhone could arrive with a $399 price tag, as we saw in earlier reports from Ming-Chi Kuo. This is the same starting price as the one we saw with the iPhone SE, which arrived in 2016. This new device is rumored to arrive with a design similar to the iPhone 8 and a Touch ID sensor in its Home button. However, it’s also supposed to include a more powerful A13 chip and 3GB RAM with a single camera in the back. We are also expecting 64GB and 128GB storage options and color variants that may include Space Gray, Silver, and Red.

Source MacRumors

Via Fast Company