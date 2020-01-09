This is the second time we receive rumors concerning the price of the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. This time, the information includes price tags for all the possible configurations and some other details.

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will soon be available in India for Rs 35,990 ($505.53) for the 6GB+128GB configuration and Rs 39,990 ($561.71) for the 8GB+128GB configuration. The Galaxy Note 10 will also arrive with the Exynos 9810 processor and 4,500mAh and 25W super-fast charging with a 32MP front-facing camera and a 6.7-inch display. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is another great option, and it’s priced at Rs 60,000($842.78), which gets you IP68 water resistance and a dual aperture primary rear camera. Which would be the best option for you?

Source SamMobile

Via 91Mobiles