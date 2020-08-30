Image: Android Authority
We have been getting an interesting amount of leaks for the new LG Wing. The latest rumor suggests that this device won’t be as expensive as foldable smartphones, but that doesn’t mean that it will be cheap either.

The first report mentioning the new LG Wing’s possible price came from South Korean publication, Herald Corp. It claimed that the device would arrive with a $1,600 price tag, making this the most expensive LG phone ever. However, an anonymous source spoke to XDA-Developers, and now, it seems that this phone may arrive for $1,000 in the United States. The source also confirms that the recent videos leaked at Android Authority are legitimate. However, we are still waiting for rumors to suggest a possible launch date and the device’s internals.

