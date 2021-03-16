Nubia launched its RedMagic 6 series of gaming smartphones earlier this month, on March 4 in China. Now, the company has announced the availability details for the global users. The RedMagic 6 and RedMagic 6 Pro will be available to pre-order starting from April 9th with a chance to get the free RedMagic TWS. Further, the devices will go on open sale starting April 15.

Nubia is making only one variant of both the devices available for the global users. The RedMagic 6 with 12GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at USD 599 / EUR 599 / GBP 509. It will be made available in Eclipse Black color. On the other hand, the RedMagic 6 Pro is priced at USD 699 / EUR 699 / GBP 599 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It will sell in Moon Silver color.

The duo features a 6.8-inch display that has a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. What’s special about it? The smartphone supports a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 500Hz single finger touch sampling rate. Furthermore, you get a 360Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate.

The RedMagic 6 series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup of 64MP primary + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. The RedMagic 6 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports a massive 120W fast charging. In contrast, the vanilla model packs a 5,050mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

Display 6.8-inch

2400 x 1080 pixels resolution

165Hz refresh rate

500Hz single finger touch sampling rate

360Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate

91.28% screen-to-body ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Memory Red Magic 6

12GB + 128GB

Red Magic 6 Pro

16GB + 256GB Connectivity 5G (SA + NSA)

Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax

WIFI6 enhanced version 2*2mimo Cameras Rear Cameras

64MP primary + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro

Front Camera

8MP Software Red Magic OS 4.0

Android 11 Battery Red Magic 6

5,050mAh, 66W fast charging

Red Magic 6 Pro

4,500mAh, 120W fast charging