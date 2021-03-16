Nubia launched its RedMagic 6 series of gaming smartphones earlier this month, on March 4 in China. Now, the company has announced the availability details for the global users. The RedMagic 6 and RedMagic 6 Pro will be available to pre-order starting from April 9th with a chance to get the free RedMagic TWS. Further, the devices will go on open sale starting April 15.
Nubia is making only one variant of both the devices available for the global users. The RedMagic 6 with 12GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at USD 599 / EUR 599 / GBP 509. It will be made available in Eclipse Black color. On the other hand, the RedMagic 6 Pro is priced at USD 699 / EUR 699 / GBP 599 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It will sell in Moon Silver color.
The duo features a 6.8-inch display that has a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. What’s special about it? The smartphone supports a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 500Hz single finger touch sampling rate. Furthermore, you get a 360Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate.
The RedMagic 6 series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup of 64MP primary + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. The RedMagic 6 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports a massive 120W fast charging. In contrast, the vanilla model packs a 5,050mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.
|Display
|6.8-inch
2400 x 1080 pixels resolution
165Hz refresh rate
500Hz single finger touch sampling rate
360Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate
91.28% screen-to-body ratio
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Memory
|Red Magic 6
12GB + 128GB
Red Magic 6 Pro
16GB + 256GB
|Connectivity
|5G (SA + NSA)
Bluetooth 5.1
Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax
WIFI6 enhanced version 2*2mimo
|Cameras
|Rear Cameras
64MP primary + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro
Front Camera
8MP
|Software
|Red Magic OS 4.0
Android 11
|Battery
|Red Magic 6
5,050mAh, 66W fast charging
Red Magic 6 Pro
4,500mAh, 120W fast charging