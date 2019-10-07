The Pixel 4 will be the most expensive Pixel phone ever

There is basically nothing Google can say at the October 15 Pixel 4 launch event that would surprise us (even though we wish there was), as the 2019 phones have been probably the most leaked devices out there. From looks to specs we basically have seen or heard everything, and now, thanks to the same Evan Blass, we’re getting a taste of the pricing. While in Canadian Dollars, with their correspondent in U.S. Dollars (though pricing may differ from region to region), these phones will not only be the most expensive Pixel phones ever, but they’re also slightly getting into iPhone territory in terms of pricing.

Pixel 4 64GB – CAD$1049.95

Pixel 4 128GB – CAD$1199.95

Pixel 4 XL 64GB – CAD$1199.95

Pixel 4 XL 128GB – CAD$1359.95

These correspond to $789, $902, and $1,022, respectively, and Google is officially entering the one-thousand-dollar club with the beefed up Pixel 4 XL. Not that previous models weren’t premium devices, but with the Pixel 4, even though it will be available for the first time on all major U.S. carriers, Google is trying to directly compete with Samsung and Apple, having a flagship line-up in the very similar price range.