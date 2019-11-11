While our Pixel 4 review isn’t out yet — it will be in a matter of days — according to several reports from both media and users, Google’s Pixel 4 flagships have some serious white balance issues.

Actually, Google apparently fixed the problem with the November update, but if you haven’t yet applied it, or is not yet available for your phone, you might experience some weird looking photographs.

The Pixel 4 uses machine learning to nail down white balance for tricky situations, but it misfires sometimes, resulting in aberrations.

The good news is that the issues have been fixed as the November update contains camera improvement which target specifically the white balance algorithm, so make sure to apply it asap.

Source: AndroidPolice, Reddit