Google’s latest Pixel Watch 2 was announced earlier this month, and it’s still one of the best options for anyone interested in picking up a Wear OS-based smartwatch, as it arrived with the same price tag as its predecessor and several great features. However, you don’t need to pay $350 to get your hands on a new Pixel Watch 2, as you can opt for the previous generation that comes with an identical design and several great features that still make the original Pixel Watch an excellent option. Not to mention that it is now up for sale at just $200, making it a more compelling option for those looking to save some cash.

Amazon’s latest offers will get you a generous 43 percent discount on a new first-generation Google Pixel Watch, meaning that you can take one home for just $200. This Android smartwatch with Fitbit activity tracking is one of the best and most affordable alternatives for anyone interested in getting fit and tracking their progress. It features heart rate tracking, and it comes with a stainless-steel case with a Charcoal Active Band. The best part is that it’s extremely customizable with tons of third-party bracelets.

Of course, you can also opt for a more affordable Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch, now going for $199, thanks to a 34 percent discount. And suppose you want to get an even more affordable alternative. In that case, you can also check out the latest savings applied to Garmin’s Venu Sq, not selling for $133 with 25 percent instant savings and an extra $17 discount with an on-page coupon. Or check out the Forerunner 45s for just $138 and score 19 percent savings on a new smartwatch.