Apple creates some of the best wearables you can get on the market, which is why we’re particularly excited about this next deal, as you and every Apple fan can now get their hands on a new Apple Watch Ultra for just $639 thanks to the latest offer available at Best Buy.

Apple Watch Ultra $632 $799 Save $167 The latest edition in the Apple Watch lineup is the Apple Watch Ultra. It comes with body temperature sensors, LTE, and GPS, a new large 49mm size, a more durable design, and the longest battery life in an Apple Watch to date. $639 at Best Buy $632 at Amazon

We’re wrapping up today’s best offers with one of the best smartwatches you can get today, as you can currently score the original Apple Watch Ultra for $639, thanks to a very attractive $160 price drop. This model wasn’t on sale during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, which means that it comes perfect for those who managed to wait to score some of the best savings we’ve seen applied to this model. Indeed, it’s not as great as the $632 price tag we saw at Amazon.com, but it’s still better than paying full price for a smartwatch that’s been on the market for more than a year.

The Apple Watch Ultra arrives with GPS support, a 49mm rugged titanium case, Apple’s best fitness tracking sensors, and precision GPS, one of Apple’s best batteries that will give up to 36 hours of battery life. You also get to enjoy one of Apple’s best and brightest Always-On Retina displays that will let you see all your info, even in direct sunlight.

Suppose you’re looking for other options. In that case, you can also consider picking up a new Apple Watch Series 9, which now sells for $399 on its 45mm model with GPS-only support, which means you get to score $30 in instant savings. And if you’re looking for more alternatives, you can check out the Google Pixel Watch 2, which is currently selling for $300 after picking up a $50 discount.