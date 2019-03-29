The OPPO Reno pop-up camera will be a weird, but stylish one

The images you see above and below are allegedly depicting a clear case for the upcoming OPPO Reno flagship. That’s not the interesting bit, but rather the action going on at the top. Contrary to previous renders (and beliefs), while the OPPO Reno pop-up camera exists, it is one that we have not yet seen before. We advise you to be skeptical about this for now, but, just in case this is legit (there’s a video below to prove it), let us know of your thoughts.

Instead of being a classic pop-up camera like we’ve seen on vivo phones, this one seems to be more interesting, as it pops up in a semi-circular way from the top right. It features a selfie-shooter as well as an LED flash.

You might have noticed that both the renders and the video below reveal a phone with two cameras, as in the device is missing the 10x hybrid zoom lens. Chances are we’re looking at the budget version, rocking a Snapdragon 710, instead of the standard Snapdragon 855 variant that will feature liquid cooling.

The OPPO Reno is expected to become official next month. Until then, we’ll keep you posted about all the gossip around it.