We are less than a week away from the launch of the new OPPO Find X3, which means that we will most likely start to get tons of leaks about the upcoming flagship. The latest information comes from a well-known source, who believes that the Find X3 will be the first mobile phone to feature an LTPO screen outside of Samsung’s ranks.

The new OPPO Find X3 is just around the corner. We have already seen what could be the first images of the device and a teaser video that shows a very sexy-looking device. However, the latest leak comes from Twitter, where Ice Universe posted that “In addition to Samsung, the first mobile phone to use an LTPO screen is the OPPO Find X3 series.” He then continues to say that this tech will give the new device a variable refresh rate that will go between 5Hz and 120Hz.

In addition to Samsung, the first mobile phone to use an LTPO screen is the OPPO Find X3 series, which supports 5Hz-120Hz smart adjustment, and this screen supports 10bit, the top E4 screen from Samsung Display. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 5, 2021

Further, he believes that the panel inside the new OPPO Find X3 will be Samsung’s E4 with 10-bit color support, meaning that it will be the first device in the market with an LTPO screen, after Samsung’s devices, of course. The device is also rumored to include a pair of 50MP cameras, with Sony’s IMX766 sensor behind the show. And since we’re talking internals, we may also add that this device could hold a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Super VOOC 2.0 fast charging and ColorOS11 on top of Android 11.

Now, I’m just waiting to see this new device’s impact in the current Chinese market, as OPPO has grown enough to surpass Huawei as China’s top smartphone OEM. Yeah, anybody can say that the main reason behind this shift in the United States and every single trade sanction against Huawei. Now, don’t get me wrong, OPPO phones are great, but I would like to see both of these companies competing without the limitations exerted over Huawei. That way, we could see the new OPPO Find X3 going against any Huawei flagship without external influences.

