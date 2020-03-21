Maybe one of the best things about today’s smartphone market is that there’s always something different for everyone. We get lots of choices where to choose from and color variants as well. The latest OPPO Find X2 Pro was launched with a ceramic and a leather back, this last one in orange. The device looks hot, but maybe you don’t want a flashy phone, you just love the sensation of leather in your hand. If that’s your case, OPPO has already got you covered.

OPPO has just released a new color option for the leather variant of the OPPO Find X2 Pro. This device is already listed as an option in Chinese stores, and European stores are supposed to follow. Just make sure that you watch our video on this device before you decide whether or not to get this device. Maybe you could go for the ceramic back version since we know that leather won’t necessarily age well with time if you’re not careful.

Source GSM Arena