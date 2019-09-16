The OnePlus TV isn’t out yet, but it already has competition: the Motorola TV

The battle is on between Android smartphone makers, in India, for Android TV dominance. The OnePlus TV is landing in India next month, and Motorola just unveiled its own Android TV, in partnership with e-commerce website Flipkart.

…and it’s not only a single product, we’re looking at a Motorola TV product range containing models between 32 and 65 inches in diagonal. They are powered by Android 9 Pie, and pack features like Dolby Vision and HDR 10.

Displays will be IPS LCD panels, with 1080p resolution for the smaller ones, and 4K resolution for the 43-incher and above models. Other hardware details include 2.25GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and Mali 450 GPUs, alongside built-in 30W sound bars featuring DTS Tru Sound and Dolby Audio.

September 29 is when the Motorola TV range will be available in India via Flipkart, going for RS 13,999 ($200) for the 32-inch model, up to RS 39,999 ($560) for the 55-inch version, and 64,999 ($910) for the 65-inch variant.