Now head over to B&H, where we have found several Android devices on sale. First up, the OnePlus Nord N10 with 128GB of storage space sells for $280 after getting a $20 discount. This device also features 6GB RAM, a 6.49-inch IPS LCD display, a Quad Camera System with a 64MP primary shooter, a 4,300mAh Battery with Warp Charge 30T. And if you’re not a fan of B&H, you can also choose to get yours from Amazon since it’s getting the same treatment.

The Google Pixel 3XL is also on sale, and you can get your device unlocked with 64GB of storage space for just $300, which translates into $500 savings. This phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, and a single 12.2MP Dual-Pixel camera that will deliver some of the best photos you can get.

Still, if you’re looking for more powerful devices, you can head over to OnePlus.com, where you will find the OnePlus 8 with a $200 discount, which means you can get it for $499 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage space. The next step comes with the OnePlus 8T, which will get you 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage space for $100 more. In other words, you can grab one for $599 after a $150 discount.

The most powerful variant of the OnePlus 8 lineup is the Pro, and you can currently get yours for $699 with a $300 discount. You also get 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage space, a 120Hz Fluid Display, Warp Charge 30 Wireless, and a 48MP Quad camera. All of this powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Upon purchase, you will also receive a pair of OnePlus Buds Z White for free. And if you act fast, you can also get a $20 discount voucher aimed towards the purchase of the new OnePlus Watch. And since we’re already talking about new devices, you can also get a new OnePlus 9 starting at $729 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.