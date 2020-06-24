We have been receiving tons of information concerning a new budget-friendly device from OnePlus. The company has claimed that it will go back to its roots. We have been to get “ready for something new”, as the company has also announced a ‘new, more affordable smartphone series. Some images were posted and then deleted from the company’s Instagram account, where we find the possible name of its device, the OnePlus Nord.

It seems that the OnePlus Z may end up being the OnePlus Nord. Some images reveal cards with NORD and OnePlus Nord names on them, with text that said, “almost ready to launch.” The guys over at Android Police were able to decipher some of the text that seems blurry in one of the cards.

“Your early support for OnePlus Nord means a lot to our team. As a thank you for being one of our first 100 customers, we’d like to reward you with some exclusive Nord merch. We hope you like it… (Remainder of paragraph undecipherable.)

And in case you feel the urge to show off your new gifts on social(?), don’t forget to tag us with #OnePlusNord.”

While the text in the original post said:

“Here we are, looking fresh-faced on the first day we open the doors to our new project. Over the past few months, our team has grown, ideas have become reality, and now we’re almost ready for launch. We’ll look a lot more tired in the weeks to come — who knows, maybe we’ll do a before and after shot once this is all said and done. Looking back, we can’t help but reminisce over the last six months or so — we’d be lying if we said the journey has been straightforward, but we wouldn’t change it for the world. We love what we do.”

OnePlus is definitely getting ready for something new, and you can even see it when you go over to Amazon India, and type Nord. You can see a message from OnePlus telling us that “Something new is coming.”

So, when you search Nord on Amazon, you land on this OnePlus teaser page. pic.twitter.com/EQjCzS2IZV — Nerd-eem! (@nsnadeemsarwar) June 24, 2020

