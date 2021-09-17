oneplus 9R rear panel

We keep on getting great savings from Amazon.com. The latest deals feature several Android devices, starting with the OnePlus 9 series, starting with the OnePlus 9 Pro that is currently getting a 13 percent discount. This means that you can get your new device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 120Hz Fluid Display, and Hasselblad Quad Camera for $929 with 140 savings. The vanilla variant is getting a $50 percent discount, meaning that you can get yours for $680. You get the same processor, but you will have to settle for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Still, you get the same Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates and a Hasselblad triple camera setup with 65W Ultra-Fast Charge.

You can also get the previous generation OnePlus devices with great savings. First up, the OnePlus 8T is getting a $50 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $550. This device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM. And if you want something more affordable, you can also check out the OnePlus 8, that’s seeing a massive 44 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $392 after a $307 discount. This device features 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 90Hz Fluid Display, and a triple camera setup.

If you’re interested in a new Google Pixel device, you can get your hands on a Google Pixel 4a with 5G for $452 after a $47 discount. This model comes in Just Black with 128GB storage space. And you can also get the Clearly White option for $464.11, which is still better than paying its original $499 price tag. And if you’re interested in the Google Pixel 4XL, you can get one for $800 after a $99 discount with 64GB storage, but if you’re really interested in a larger Pixel, I’d suggest you wait for the new Pixel 6 to launch.




