We keep on bringing you some of the best deals available in the market. Right now, you can get the OnePlus 8T at Amazon and OnePlus for basically the same price. You will find the 256GB storage variant with 12GB RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor for $550 with $199 savings at Amazon and $549 at OnePlus.com, and you have the Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver color options to choose from.

Now, if you’re looking for more options, you will find the Google Pixel 4 XL getting a massive $319.41 discount, meaning you can grab one for $580. This unlocked variant comes Unlocked with 64GB storage space on its Just Black color variant.

Headphones are also on sale, and you can grab a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless noise-canceling over-ear headphones for $199 after a $150.95 discount. These headphones feature Apple’s W1 headphone chip, 22 hours of listening time, and a built-in microphone, and you can choose between six different color options. The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are also on sale, and you can get three different variants for $39 after receiving a $10.99 discount. You can also head over to Woot, where there’s a nice selection of JBL headphones on sale. However, savings at Woot will expire tonight at midnight.

Other deals feature the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, which’s currently getting a $50.99 discount, which leaves it available for $219. This will get you a 44mm variant with GPS and Bluetooth support, plus you will also get advanced health monitoring, fitness tracking, and a long-lasting battery. You will also find a Joy-Con Charging Dock for the Nintendo Switch by TalkWorks, which will simultaneously charge up to four controllers. It is currently going for $12.64 with $3.88 savings, and you can also get a new ESR Air Armor case for your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro starting at $5, which means $9 less than its regular $14 price tag.