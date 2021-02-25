We start today’s deals with some excellent savings over at OnePlus.com, where you can find the OnePlus 8 series for as low as $499 when you get a Glacial Green Unlocked variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. However, you can get the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space version in Interstellar Glow for $559. Both devices come unlocked, and they will also get you a $200 discount.

Now, if you want to go Pro, you can get the OnePlus 8 Pro for $799, with the same $200 savings. This unlocked device also features 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space, and if saving $200 wasn’t already good enough, you will also score a new pair of OnePlus Z Steven Harrington Edition for free.

You can also choose to go for the OnePlus 7T T-Mobile edition phone that’s also getting a $200 discount, which leaves it available for $399 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, or save $300 and go for the McLaren Edition that comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

Now, if you’re looking for a new laptop, you can head over to Amazon or B&H, where you can find the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with a 13.5-inch touch-screen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage for $769 after a $230 discount. You can save more if you go for the maxed-out version that features 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage space, and an Intel Core i7 chip. This variant gets you $605 savings, but you will also have to get ready to pay $1,394. And if you want the larger 15-inch display, you can get it with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, but you get an AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor under the hood for $1,600 with $499 savings.

Still, if I were the one about to make such a huge investment, I think that I would rather go for a new M1 MacBook Pro that’s selling for $1,219 in its 8GB RAM/256GB version with $80 savings, or the 8GB RAM/512GB option that’s available for $1399 after a $100 discount on both Amazon and B&H.