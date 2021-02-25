OnePlus 8 Pro

We start today’s deals with some excellent savings over at OnePlus.com, where you can find the OnePlus 8 series for as low as $499 when you get a Glacial Green Unlocked variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. However, you can get the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space version in Interstellar Glow for $559. Both devices come unlocked, and they will also get you a $200 discount.

Now, if you want to go Pro, you can get the OnePlus 8 Pro for $799, with the same $200 savings. This unlocked device also features 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space, and if saving $200 wasn’t already good enough, you will also score a new pair of OnePlus Z Steven Harrington Edition for free.

You can also choose to go for the OnePlus 7T T-Mobile edition phone that’s also getting a $200 discount, which leaves it available for $399 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, or save $300 and go for the McLaren Edition that comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

    OnePlus 8 Pro

    OnePlus 8

    OnePlus 7T

Now, if you’re looking for a new laptop, you can head over to Amazon or B&H, where you can find the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with a 13.5-inch touch-screen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage for $769 after a $230 discount. You can save more if you go for the maxed-out version that features 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage space, and an Intel Core i7 chip. This variant gets you $605 savings, but you will also have to get ready to pay $1,394. And if you want the larger 15-inch display, you can get it with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, but you get an AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor under the hood for $1,600 with $499 savings.

Still, if I were the one about to make such a huge investment, I think that I would rather go for a new M1 MacBook Pro that’s selling for $1,219 in its 8GB RAM/256GB version with $80 savings, or the 8GB RAM/512GB option that’s available for $1399 after a $100 discount on both Amazon and B&H.

    Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch

    Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15-inch

    13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
You May Also Like
XP-Pen Artist 24 Pro Review
If you’ve been drooling over desktop pen displays for creative pro work, the XP-Pen Artist 24 Pro might fit your needs and your budget nicely.
iPhone XR, Microsoft’s Surface Headphones and more are on sale today
Check out the latest deals that come from Amazon and Woot, where we find Apple’s iPhone XR, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more on sale
OPPO-X-2021-1
OPPO showcases its Wireless Air Charging tech that takes charging into thin air
OPPO’s Wireless Air Charging technology uses magnetic resonance technology.