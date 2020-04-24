OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20+
We recently covered a couple of issues that were affecting the displays on the OnePlus 8 Pro. The company has now acknowledged the problem, and they have started to take action. Unfortunately, it seems that the device’s problems don’t stop with the green tint and the black crush. Now, users are also reporting image retention and burn-in on the displays of their devices.

It seems that many OnePlus 8 Pro users are having issues with their devices. The first problems that mentioned a green tint on their displays and a “black crush” started to show up on Reddit and OnePlus forums. Now, you can also find image retention and burn-in, and some users have also started to post images as proof.

In some images, the OnePlus 8 Pro is being compared to a Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. These devices were playing a video on Netflix, and you can see that the OnePlus device exhibits a black crush in the darker areas. The next images show the image retention issue. We hope that the upcoming fix addresses each one of these issues and that OnePlus takes a bit more time testing and calibrating its displays before launching new devices.

Source GSM Arena

