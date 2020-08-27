We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We start today’s deals with the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is getting a $79 discount at Amazon, meaning you can get yours for $920. This unlocked device comes in its Onyx Black color variant, with 5G support, 12GB RAM, and 256GB in storage space. It also includes a 120Hz Fluid Display and some great cameras.

Buy OnePlus 8 Pro

Next up, we have Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a $350 discount, leaving it at $799. This is the previous-gen version in Space Gray, and it features 64GB in storage, Wi-Fi, and LTE connectivity. You can browse through other options if you want more storage or a different color variant.

Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Other deals include the Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones with Alexa are getting a $99 discount, which leaves the Black color variant at $300.89. The Skagen Connectected Falster 2 stainless steel smartwatch with heart rate monitor, GPS, and NFC is getting a massive $196 discount, which leaves it at just $99. Finally, the HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard is getting a $20 discount, which leaves it at $90.

Buy Sennheiser Momentum 3
Buy Skagen Connected Falster 2
Buy HyperX Gaming Keyboard

