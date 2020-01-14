2020 is probably going to give us more smartphones that we can handle. We have heard rumors of up to six new iPhones, Samsung has already launched Lite versions of last year’s flagships while we still wait for the arrival of three new Galaxy S20 models. Now, OnePlus is getting ready to give us three new devices for the first half of the year, the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8 Lite, and who knows, maybe three more in a not so distant future.

Right now, OnePlus is working on getting the certification of its upcoming devices. The OnePlus 8 has already received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and the OnePlus 8 Pro has already been at Geekbench. The OnePlus 8 seems to be identified as model number IN2011, and it would feature a quad camera on its back, just like the Pro version. Now, what’s important is that the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with Android 10, a Snapdragon 865 processor and 12GB RAM. Other rumors say that only the Pro variant would include the new 120Hz OLED display that the company recently announced, while the other two would get screens with a 90Hz refresh rate. Now, the OnePlus 8 Lite would only have a triple camera setup and maybe a MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G processor, which would make it the first OnePlus device without a Qualcomm processor.

