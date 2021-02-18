OnePlus Z

Well, we have several OnePlus deals. First, we will head over to B&H, where the OnePlus 8 is currently getting a massive $350 discount, which leaves this smartphone available for $450 in its unlocked version with 128GB storage space. The OnePlus 7T is also on sale, and you can get one for $350 with $250 savings with the same 128GB of storage. Now, things get even better when you head over to OIInePlus.com, as you can still find some Valentine’s Day deals that let you get the OnePlus 8 starting at $599 and get another for 50 percent off meaning that you can save up to $500 with your purchase. The OnePlus 8 Pro is also on sale, and you can grab one for $799 after a $200 discount.

    OnePlus 8

    OnePlus 7T

    OnePlus Valentine’s Day Deals

Now, heading over to Amazon, we find some nice bundles that feature the all-new Echo smart speaker with smart light bulbs. The first option includes the 4th-gen Amazon Echo with two Philips Hue Bulbs for $80 with a $50 discount. If you want a smaller Echo with a more affordable price tag, you can get your 4th-gen Amazon Echo Dot with clock bundled with a Sengled Bluetooth bulb. You can get yours for $60, and you get $9.99 savings.

And since we’re already talking about speakers, you may also want to consider getting a pair of Mackie CR-X Multimedia Monitors with processional studio-quality sound. You can get them in a standard fashion with the necessary cables and wires to hook them up to your PC, or you can go for the Bluetooth version. The smaller 3-inch option starts at $90 with $10 savings in the standard version, or get the Bluetooth version for $110. The 4-inch option is getting a $30 discount, meaning you can grab a pair for $120, or $140 with Bluetooth, or grab the 5-inch variant for $170 standard, or $190 with Bluetooth and the same $30 discount.

    Echo bundle with Philips Hue Bulbs

    Echo Dot with Sengled Bluetooth bulb

    Mackie CR-X Series Multimedia Monitors

