We have confirmation that the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be available tomorrow Tuesday, November 5th at 10 AM GMT. The confirmation comes directly from the Chinese brand, but unfortunately, US fans may have to wait a bit longer.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be available starting tomorrow for OnePlus fans across Europe, and the United Kingdom. The device won’t be available for long since it’s a limited edition deal, so hurry if you want to get yours. Registering for more information and updates via email can be done through this link. This smartphone will be available for £799 ($1,032), which is £100 more expensive than the original version. The main difference between this version and the original OnePlus 7T Pro is that this one comes with 12GB RAM instead of 8GB, and it also includes a recolored Warp Charge 30T charger, an orange fabric USB-C cable, and an exclusive alcantara case.

