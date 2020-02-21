OnePlus is consistently delivering great devices and fast software devices that make its phones even better. Now, a new software update is coming to the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition that’s exclusive to Magenta in the United States.

A new update will soon give the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition that will enable the device to access 600 MHz LTE and 600 MHz 5G networks at the same time. This will also give the additional download and upload bandwidth and access to T-Mobile’s 600 MHz spectrum. Dual connectivity provides more upload bandwidth in some areas by combining 600 MHz 5G and mid-band LTE, and remember that the T-Mobile-Sprint merger has already been approved, so this means more coverage and a better 5G network in the New T-Mobile.

Source The Verge