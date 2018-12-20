I get many questions from my friends who are looking to upgrade their two/three year old Galaxies and iPhones. They are usually fishing for recommendations. I always tell them to buy the latest Galaxy or the latest iPhone, depending on the phone they currently have. I am just as many times given the eye roll with a sarcastic comment that most of the times revolves around budget. That’s when I usually suggest something else, and this time around, it’s the OnePlus 6T. Even then, I get the question back: “but is it good for me?”

Long story short, yes! And, to answer the question in this article’s headline: the OnePlus 6T is for everyone. It is for everyone who wants to have a flagship phone, without wanting to pay flagship price. I’ve always said it: if you can afford an iPhone XS Max, but all means, go for it! If you can afford a Galaxy S9 or Note9, knock yourself out! But you can’t have your cake and eat it. You can’t dream of a phone you can’t afford. If that’s you, it’s time to think about a phone that you can afford, and which is in every aspect a true equal to a 2018 flagship.

We’ve recently compared the price of the OnePlus 6T with other flagship smartphones on the market this year. We won’t go into that again, but you can check it out here. What OnePlus is doing (what OnePlus decided to do from the get-go) is to disrupt the market by offering equal or better specs, at a fraction of the price. You’ve got the same processor, 6-, 8-, or even 10GB of RAM options, 128- and 256GB storage versions, a camera that can stand its ground against other shooters out there, and a fast charging system that has proven its worth over the years, and get better and better with every generation.

The catch? There’s no catch! Instead of paying close to $1,000 for another brand, you will pay $699 for the most expensive model, and $549 for the base model, which by itself is considered flagship both on paper and in reality.

So, who is the OnePlus 6T for? It’s for three types of people: 1. the OnePlus fan. That’s pretty self-explanatory. 2. for those on a lower budget that are still looking for a flagship phone that’s future proof. 3. for the smart buyer, to whom it’s not about the brand, it’s about the value of the investment, and what you get back in return.

With the Holidays around the corner, you might even be lucky enough to get a deal on that already great price. You can grab a OnePlus 6T directly from their website, or you can check with your local carriers and e-tailers.

We thank OnePlus for sponsoring this article!