OnePlus chief Pete Lau recently confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will indeed bring support for wireless charging and that it would juice up the device at a peak 30W output. Soon after the revelation, renders of the official OnePlus wireless charging dock have surfaced online courtesy of Evan Blass.

The renders show the OnePlus charging dock clad in a white paintjob and a small protrusion near the bottom edge that will keep the OnePlus 8 Pro still while charging. We can also see a small LED below the stand.

As mentioned above, the OnePlus charging dock will deliver an output of 30W, capable of charging the phone halfway through in just 30 minutes. And to maintain that performance, the charging dock will come equipped with a built-in fan to keep the device cool.

Source: PhoneArena / Evan Blass