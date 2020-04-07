Up next
Author
Tags

OnePlus chief Pete Lau recently confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will indeed bring support for wireless charging and that it would juice up the device at a peak 30W output. Soon after the revelation, renders of the official OnePlus wireless charging dock have surfaced online courtesy of Evan Blass.

The renders show the OnePlus charging dock clad in a white paintjob and a small protrusion near the bottom edge that will keep the OnePlus 8 Pro still while charging. We can also see a small LED below the stand.

As mentioned above, the OnePlus charging dock will deliver an output of 30W, capable of charging the phone halfway through in just 30 minutes. And to maintain that performance, the charging dock will come equipped with a built-in fan to keep the device cool.

Source: PhoneArena / Evan Blass

You May Also Like
Redmi Band

Redmi Band launched with Color Display, USB Charging, and more for $14

The band doesn’t feature NFC for contactless payments

Apple may also lauch new HomePod, iMac, and iPads in 2020

We may get more Apple devices than the ones we were expecting since a new report mentions the possibility of a new HomePod and iPad for 2020

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 with S Pen: NEW NOTE?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible design of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, the arrival of the Huawei P40 series and more