Nubia has announced a new phone that looks like a culmination of Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Mi 11 Ultra. The Nubia Z30 Pro is a flagship device that features a curved display with slim bezels on the top and bottom. It comes with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter, and the rear houses four more cameras. It is powered by a flagship SoC and comes in three storage configurations.

The Nubia Z30 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. It comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 color space, and SGS Low Blue Light Eye Care certification. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of USF 3.1 storage.

Three 64MP cameras and zero to 100 in just 15 minutes!

On the optics front, you get a quad rear camera setup that is led by a 64MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). It is accompanied by a 64MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field-of-view (FoV). Moreover, there is another 64MP sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS. The smartphone packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. It is claimed to charge 100 percent in just 15 minutes!

As for connectivity options, it includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1 with SBC/AAC/aptX/LDAC support, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include gravity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It also sports dual stereo speakers with DTS X: Ultra support. The device has five-layer micron graphene and VC liquid-cooled soaking plate for keeping thermals in check.

The Nubia Z30 Pro price starts at CNY 4,999 (~$777) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It costs CNY 5,399 (~$840) for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 16GB + 512GB version is priced at CNY 5,999 (~$932). It will go on sale in China starting May 25.