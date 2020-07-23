We are less than two weeks away from the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. However, according to leaks and rumors, we may get some significant differences between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the ‘entry-level’ variant. Some of which have even made us believe that we won’t get a new Galaxy Note 20 Lite, since the new Note 20 may be its own ‘Lite’ variant.

According to SamMobile’s Adnan Farooqui, we may not get a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Lite. Instead, we would get a new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and a regular Note 20 that will take the Lite’s place. The more premium version of Samsung’s new flagship would arrive with top of the line specs, a curved FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, 12GB RAM, an S-Pen with 9ms latency and a main camera with a 108MP f/1.8 sensor.

The ‘Lite’ Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is supposed to have a flat Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rates, 8GB RAM, 256GB non-expandable storage, a slower S Pen with 26ms latency and according to new rumors, a plastic back. On the bright side, the device would still get the DeX feature, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support, the same processor, Android 10 with One UI 2.5 out of the box, and this Note 20 ‘Lite’ would also be, at least, $200 less expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The price of the regular Note 20, could be placed between the price of the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which means it could cost somewhere between $949 and $700.

Source SamMobile