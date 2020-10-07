Galaxy Note20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Specs comparison

Love it or hate it, the notch was the easiest and fastest way to get rid of huge bezels in smartphones, while still making enough room for the selfie camera and other components. The first company to include this design change was Apple with the arrival of the iPhone X. We have seen Android OEMs follow the same path, while others have opted to include pop-up mechanisms or punch-hole displays to give us more screen real state. Now, Apple may have finally found a way to reduce the notch’s size in its devices; unfortunately, we may have to wait for the iPhone 13 to see changes.

The notch in Apple’s iPhones has remained basically unchanged since its first appearance back in 2017, with the arrival of the True-Depth camera system and Face ID. However, well-known leaker, Ice Universe, believes that the notch will finally decrease its size in next year’s iPhone 13. He also tries to illustrate the possible changes with a couple of rough sketches, which lead us to believe that the notch will be significantly smaller in height, meaning that it will stick out less from the display’s borders.

Previous rumors had suggested that the iPhone 12 would be Cupertino’s first iPhone to feature a smaller notch and 120Hz refresh rate displays, but it seems that we will have to wait until next year to see these changes. Still, we may see one notch getting smaller in the upcoming lineup, as rumors claim that the notch in the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini will be narrower than the rest of the devices, but this would be because of the phones smaller screen size. Now we only have to wait and see if Apple fans will go for this year’s iPhone 12 or if they will wait patiently for another year to get a smaller notch, 120HZ displays as well as possible under-display cameras, in-display Touch ID, and more with the iPhone 13.

Source MacRumors

