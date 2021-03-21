oneplus nord successor steve H onleaks voice
The OnePlus Nord marked the beginning of a new line-up of budget phones, and was quickly followed up by two more devices – the Nord N10 5G and N100. Now, it appears that the company has a new Nord series device in the pipeline that looks a lot like the Nord 100, down the layout of the rear camera lenses and the hole-punch design on the front. Coming courtesy of Steve H. aka @OnLeaks (via Voice), the phone will likely be a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10, despite looking a lot like the OnePlus Nord N100.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord series phone appears to have a plastic build with a metallic frame keeping the screen and rear panel in place. The overall dimensions remain roughly the same as the Nord N10, but OnePlus has managed to shave 0.1mm off the height and reduced the thickness by 0.6mm. The upcoming OnePlus offering will come equipped with a 6.49-inch display, however, details such as resolution or refresh rate still remain a mystery. 

OnePlus has retained the 3.5mm headphone on its upcoming budget phone, however, the fingerprint sensor has moved from the rear panel and is now located on the right side, embedded in the power button. Unfortunately, details about the rest of the innards such as the camera hardware, the SoC powering it, and the battery capacity are yet to surface online.

Right now, the whole OnePlus hype machinery is focused on the company’s upcoming flagship killers – the OnePlus 9, its more powerful Pro version, and a more affordable variant called OnePlus 9R. OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad to improve the camera performance of its upcoming phones. The OnePlus 9 Pro, in particular, is receiving some major upgrades such as support for blazing-fast 65W wired as well as 50W wireless charging, and an LTPO AMOLED display that can automatically adjust the refresh rate value between 1Hz and 120Hz based on the on-screen content.  

